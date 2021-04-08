Ingleside Man Killed by Freight Train Near Round Lake
Vander Tuuk 4-8-21
(Round Lake, IL) An Ingleside man is dead, after being struck by a freight train in Avon Township. Round Lake Fire officials say they were called to the area of Route 134 and Harrison Avenue just after 1:30 Wednesday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the deceased as 48-year-old Kirk Stateler. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by both the Coroner’s Office and Metra Police.
Pick-Up Truck Into Building in Libertyville, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 4-8-21
(Libertyville, IL) A pick-up truck created a scary scene, after driving into a Libertyville business. The crash involving a Lake County municipal vehicle took place just after noon on Wednesday in the 14-hundred block of North Milwaukee Avenue. No one inside the business was hurt, but the driver of the truck, only identified as a male, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and there was no monetary estimate released on damage done to the business.
Phone Scams Up, Lake County Officials Warn
Vander Tuuk 4-8-21
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County officials are warning residents that phone scams continue to thrive in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, and many prey on the elderly. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office say scammers have gotten very good at making it seem like they are working for legitimate businesses, and with more people currently staying home, they have more victims. Authorities say as a rule, you should never give personal information over the phone, unless you know exactly who you are talking to…and to document phone calls that you believe are attempting to scam you.
Vander Tuuk 4-8-21
(Chicago, IL) Despite nearly 20% of the state population being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, cases and hospitalizations continue to grow statewide. Illinois Health officials announced nearly 28-hundred new cases of the virus on Wednesday with 28 fatalities. Of those, 160 cases were in Lake County, along with one death. In Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County…Covid-linked hospitalizations increased, but remain just 7 total beds above the recorded low set three weeks ago. ICU capacity, regionally remains 2nd best in the state at 61% and the area’s positivity is 3.6%
Lottery Ticket Purchased in Antioch a Big Winner
Vander Tuuk 4-8-21
(Antioch, IL) Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Antioch is a whole lot richer…but they may not know it yet. A ticket purchased for the April 3rd Illinois Lotto jackpot was announced on Wednesday as an 8.9-million-dollar winner. The person who purchased the ticket has yet to come forward to claim that prize. The owners of the Piggly Wiggly store where the ticket was purchased will receive an 89-thousand-dollar bonus, which they say will go back into the store.