Ingleside Man Accused of Strangling Woman on Boat Near Fox Lake

(Waukegan, IL) An Ingleside man is due in court this morning, for an incident that took place earlier this month. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Douglas Johnson was arrested while on a boat in Fox Lake on September the 5th. The 41-year-old is accused of strangling a woman on the boat after she asked to return to shore. During the altercation, the victim was able to place a 911 call that was tracked by authorities and led to the arrest. Johnson faces numerous charges including both aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery…as well as unlawful restraint. He is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-14-22)