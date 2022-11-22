Ingleside Man Accused of Stealing from Cars Arrested After Being Tracked by Sheriff’s K9

(Ingleside, IL) An Ingleside man is behind bars, and a Lake County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to find him. Michael McCoskey is accused of stealing items from several vehicles on Sunday afternoon. Deputies were called when one person witnessed the man attempting to break into her car. Deputy Andrew Martini and K9 Danno were able to track McCoskey for over a half mile, and eventually take him into custody. The 45-year-old now faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, identity theft and more. Bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars, with a court date scheduled for next Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-22)