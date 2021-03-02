Ingleside Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable, Prices Rising at Lake County Pumps
Ingleside Fire Leaves Home Destroyed
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Ingleside, IL) A fire at an Ingleside home left significant damage. The blaze broke out on Sunday night, just before 10 o’clock in the 27-thousand block of Ridge Street. Fox Lake fire officials arrived on scene and were able to control the fire in about a half hour, though they remained on scene for several hours to monitor and extinguish any leftover hot spots. No one in the home was injured, and no fire fighters were hurt. No monetary damage estimate was released, but the structure was declared uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
White House: Northern Illinois’ Top Prosecutor to Remain
Associated Press 3-2-21
CHICAGO (AP) The White House has officially said the U.S. attorney for northern Illinois won’t be forced to resign as originally planned. President Joe Biden’s team had wanted all top federal prosecutors to resign. But the Biden White House has now announced that John Lausch, the U.S. attorney based in Chicago, would remain in his post. Lausch was nominated by former President Donald Trump, and confirmed in 2017. Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. senators said last month, that they opposed Biden immediately dismissing Lausch, who is said to be handling a number of political corruption investigations, including one into former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw a drop in Coronavirus cases on Monday, as other key metrics continued their recent declines. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 72 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with two new fatalities. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions hold flat for the 3rd straight day, and have not seen an increase since January 18th. ICU’s in the Region fell back to 67% capacity, and test positivity fell to 3.5%…the lowest number since July 3rd.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations dropped for a 2nd straight day in Illinois. Illinois Health officials say just under 51-thousand doses were given out in the Monday update, down some 28-thousand from Sunday’s numbers. Around 2.75 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 835-thousand people, or nearly 6.6% of the state population receiving both doses. In Lake County, close to 125-thousand doses have been put into arms, with just under 34-thousand residents, or 4.85% of the county population considered “fully vaccinated.”
Kodatt Rejects Legislative Pay After 3 Day Stint
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Chicago, IL) The first choice to replace former House Speaker Michael Madigan in the Illinois legislature, has rejected any pay for his extremely short time in office. Edward Guerra Kodatt was due just under 6-thousand-dollars for his 3 days in office, before he resigned due to unspecified “questionable conduct.” State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said the 26-year-old declined the pay in an email to her office. Kodatt was replaced by activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, who is also due a full salary for February, even though she was in office for less than 5 days of the month.
Gas Prices Continue Increase, Could See Some Decreases by Month’s End
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to increase around the country, as recovery from an unusual winter storm in the southern United States continues. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in the country is currently $2.72. In Illinois, those prices are significantly higher, coming in at an average of $2.89…Lake County remains lower at $2.85. Wisconsin remains below the national average at $2.62, with Kenosha County coming in two cents cheaper. AAA officials say some relief could be coming by the end of the month, as refineries affected by that winter storm, come back online.
Raoul Announces 2020 Top Consumer Complaints
Vander Tuuk 3-2-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced their top 10 consumer complaints from 2020, and the top spot is no surprise. AG Kwame Raoul said the number one complaint from Illinois consumers was scams related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Construction and home improvement fraud came in second, with consumer debt fraud rounding out the top three. Other complaints on the list include used vehicle, phone and telemarketing scams, as well as identity theft and more.