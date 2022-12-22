Industrial Accident Leaves Waukegan Woman Dead at Gurnee Factory

(Gurnee, IL) A woman is dead after what was described as an “industrial accident” at a Gurnee factory. The incident was called in just after 1 o’clock on Thursday morning at the Miracapo Pizza Company in the 19-hundred block of Swanson Court. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the woman, identified as 29-year-old Leily Lopez-Hernandez of Waukegan, was killed by an impact from a large piece of machinery. Her official cause of death was listed as sharp force and crushing injuries. The matter remains under investigation by Gurnee Police and OSHA (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration).

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-22-22)