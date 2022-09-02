In Brief: Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano get ‘Dumb Money’, and more

Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano will head the cast of Dumb Money, an upcoming film about last year’s GameStop stock market explosion, Variety reports. Per the outlet, “Dumb Money focuses on the January 2021 ‘short squeeze’ movement around GameStop, where users of the Reddit page ‘Wall Street Bets’ banded together to artificially increase the stock values of video game retail chain,” according to the trade. Filming is expected to begin sometime this September…

CBS Daytime has revealed their fall line-up, which includes premiere the date for the 50th season The Young and the Restless. To celebrate the soap opera’s major milestone, the upcoming season will have a new logo and also will feature guest appearances from fan favorites from over the years. There will also be a crossover special with fellow soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The long-running game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will also return for their 51st and 14th seasons, respectively…

Ozark‘s Laura Linney is returning to Broadway, appearing in Summer, 1976, a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Auburn. Directed by Tony award-winner Daniel Sullivan, Linney will star “in a story about the friendship between Diana, a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom and Alice, a free-spirited yet naive young housewife,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Previews are set to begin on April 4, 2023…

