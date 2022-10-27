In Brief: Peacock teases its star-studded ‘Poker Face’, and more

Nasim Pedrad‘s coming-of-age sitcom, Chad, has landed at the Roku Channel, after it was cancelled by TBS after one season. Pedrad, in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, said she was “thrilled” by the news, adding, “So much of my heart is infused in this show.” Chad follows a 14-year-old pubescent boy — played by Pedrad — navigating his first year of high school on a mission to become popular…

The first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi and Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson‘s first TV project, the Peacock mystery series Poker Face, came out on Wednesday. The show, per the streamer, “is “a 10-episode ‘mystery-of-the-week’ series following Natasha Lyonne‘s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.” Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows and Lil Rel Howery also show up in the trailer. The first four episodes of Poker Face drop Jan. 26 on Peacock, with the final six episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays…(The trailer contains censored profanity.)

Variety reports Seth Rogen‘s 2016 R-rated animated comedy, Sausage Party, is making a return — as an animated series on Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode series, titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, reunites several cast members from the film, including Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and David Krumholtz, along with new additions Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester. Sausage Party earned over $140 million worldwide…

The CW’s Nancy Drew will end with its upcoming fourth season, according to Variety. The teen drama, which premiered in 2019, is a contemporary spin on the beloved book series that stars Kennedy McMann as the teenage detective. The CW’s version is the third TV adaptation of the long-running book series, written by several authors under the collective pen name Carolyn Keene. A premiere date for season 4 has yet to be announced…

The Upshaws will be back for a third season at Netflix, according to Deadline. The comedy series from Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes follows Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields as a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make ends meet while juggling everyday family drama. Season 2 premiered in June and will return in early 2023 with the season’s remaining episodes…

