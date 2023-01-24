In Brief: More ‘Neighborhood’ for CBS, and more

The upcoming Ben Affleck-directed film Air, which chronicles the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, has been given an April 5 theatrical release date before heading to Prime Video, according to Variety. The movie, co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, stars Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Chris Tucker also star…

Deadline reports Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been tapped to star in the pilot for FX’s adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers. The story follows “a heartbroken young woman, Mary — played by Hale — [who] joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love, but after moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women start questioning what’s really happening in the experiment, and why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man, Christopher Skye — portrayed by David Corenswet,” per Deadline…

CBS has renewed The Neighborhood for a sixth season. The comedy — starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan — averages 6.13 million viewers per episode with a week of delayed viewing and 7.3 million with an additional four weeks of viewing across all platforms and is the top-rated comedy on all of TV among Black viewers. The show is currently filming its 100th episode, set to air later this season…

