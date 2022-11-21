In Brief: Leslie Jordan honored; Jason David Frank remembered, and more

Leslie Jordan was honored by fans Sunday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, reports WTVC. Fans gathered to celebrate the late Call Me Kat and Will & Grace actor at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, for a night of comedy and music. Ticket sales benefitted CEMPA Community Care, which Jordan supported during his life. Jordan died October 24 in a car crash. He was 67…

Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Power Ranger, honored Jason David Frank on Instagram. Frank, who played the original Green Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died Sunday at age 49. “Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique. My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…,” Johnson wrote. A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time…

Barbie director Greta Gerwig teased the costumes star Ryan Gosling will wear as Ken. “I really, I couldn’t say, but it’s a lot — it’s a lot, it’s a lot,” she told ﻿Variety﻿. While some outfits have leaked online, Gerwig says fans are “not even close” to seeing Gosling’s entire wardrobe. Barbie arrives in theaters July 21, 2023…

Speaking of Gosling, his longtime partner ﻿Eva Mendes﻿ referred to the actor as her “husband,” furthering speculation the pair tied the knot. ﻿Entertainment Tonight ﻿reports the actress appeared on Australia’s ﻿Today﻿ and told the anchors, “My husband Ryan is here… Our children are here. We’re having the best time.” This comes days after Mendes sparked marriage rumors when she shared her new wrist tattoo that reads “de Gosling,” which means “of Gosling” in English. The pair, who were romantically linked in 2011, share eight-year-old Esmeralda and six-year-old Amanda…

