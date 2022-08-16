In brief: Kenya Barris tackling ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ VH1 announces more ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ and more

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is heading to Emerald City. According to Variety, Barris has been tapped by Warner Bros. to write and direct a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. This version is not to be confused with another Wizard of Oz retelling that’s in the works from New Line. No other details have been released thus far. Before he puts his stamp on this classic, Barris is completing work on his feature film directorial debut, You People, for Netflix. He’s also writing a remake of 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump, with Jack Harlow starring in the Woody Harrelson role…

Ready to unlock Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities? The eight-episode series will debut on Netflix Tuesday, October 25, with two episodes airing daily until the collection is complete on Friday, October 28. Del Toro released a first look at the creepy series on Monday, which revealed each episode’s title…

VH1 announced on Monday that it has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked. “When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself — I just won’t tell you where,” said six-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul in a statement. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories.” Drag Race will return for its 15th season with a new group of queens and Drag Race Untucked will have more backstage drama from Drag Race…

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures on Monday announced the 10th installment of the Saw franchise is slated for Oct. 27, 2023. This will be the tenth movie in the highly successful film series, according to Variety. The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed 2009’s Saw VI and 2010’s Saw: The Final Chapter. While the plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed, the studio promises the film will capture fans’ “hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve,” according to Variety…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.