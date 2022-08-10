In Brief: Jane Lynch leaving ‘Funny Girl’ earlier, and more

Apple TV+ has given a season order to Land of Women, a limited series starring and executive-produced by Eva Longoria. The dramedy, per the streamer, follows “a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.” The women flee to Spain where they hope to “start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.” Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown‘s Carmen Maura will also star in the series, which is based on a best-selling novel by Sandra Barneda…

Netflix released 10 new images from Cobra Kai‘s upcoming fifth season that confirm the return of The Karate Kid Part III star Sean Kanan to the franchise as Mike Barnes, according to Entertainment Weekly. “As Terry Silver — played by Thomas Ian Griffith — calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny — played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka — are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg teased at Netflix’s Tudum event on Tuesday. Cobra Kai season five launches September 9…

Deadline reports Jane Lynch will leave Broadway’s Funny Girl even earlier than expected, the play’s producers announced on Tuesday. Lynch will end her run on August 14 — several weeks before her previously announced September 4 date, which was already earlier than the originally planned Sept. 25 date. The host of NBC’s The Weakest Link had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15 and was set to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September 1, producers said in a statement. “Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14.” Lynch is an Emmy nominee in the Best Comedy Guest Actress category for her work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building…

