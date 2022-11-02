In Brief: ‘Heartstopper’ star Joe Locke joining the MCU, and more

Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has been tapped for a role in Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Variety. Locke joins Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Studios series, in which Hahn will reprise her WandaVision role of Agatha Harkness. Locke’s role, as well as exact plot details, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision in the new series, which is set to debut in 2023. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Deadline reports 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o is in final talks to star in the next installment of the Quiet Place franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One. The film, to be helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, and based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films, is said to be a spinoff, rather than a sequel, aimed at setting up a potential Quiet Place universe. Specific details of the film, set to open March 8, 2024, have yet to be revealed. Nyong’o will next be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hitting theaters November 11…

Julie Powell, the noted food writer whose popular blog the Julie/Julia Project inspired writer/director Nora Ephron’s final feature film, Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest on October 26 in her home in Olivebridge, N.Y., her husband Eric confirmed to The New York Times. Powell was 49. Powell’s blog, in which she set out to cook every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking and write about it, served as the narrative for Julie & Julia, which starred Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell. Streep’s performance earned her a best actress nod at the 82nd Academy Awards…

