In Brief: HBO debuts season 2 trailer to ‘The White Lotus’, and more

Iconic Hairspray and Pink Flamingos director John Waters is making his first movie since 2004 with a big-screen adaptation of his novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Deadline reports the project, which centers on “suitcase thief, scammer and master of disguise” Marsha Sprinkle, will also be written by the 68-year-old filmmaker. Waters explains in the announcement that Liarmouth is the craziest thing he’s written in a while. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world,” he added …

Amazon has given the green light for a second season of the supernatural Western series Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy vet Charles Murray will be taking the reins as showrunner for the sophomore frame. The show, which is co-produced by Brad Pitt‘s Plan B company, has Brolin playing a rancher who finds an otherworldly void on his property. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Tom Pelphrey also star in the strong-performing streaming show …

Fresh from the show’s 10 Emmy wins, HBO has released the season 2 trailer to the dark comedy The White Lotus. Newly minted Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge and her first season co-star Jon Gries return, as the intrigue shifts to Sicily. Aubrey Plaza stars this season as a woman vacationing there with her husband and their friends. Also starring is The Sopranos vet Michael Imperioli, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham and Haley Lu Richardson. It premieres October 30 …

