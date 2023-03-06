In Brief: ‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates another awards show, and more

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards, grabbing seven of the eight awards for which it was nominated, including Best Feature; Best Screenplay: John Patton Ford; Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Best Lead Performance: Michelle Yeoh; Best Supporting Performance: Ke Huy Quan; and Best Breakthrough Performance: Stephanie Hsu. Todd Field’s Tár also won for Best Cinematography. On the TV side, The Bear won for Best Scripted Series, and Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series honors went to Ayo Edebiri. Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson won Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series honors. The full list of winners can be found at FilmIndependent.org…

Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons. A former Food Network star and frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey‘s talk show, Ray launched her own syndicated chat show in 2006, earning high ratings for 15 years, while winning the Daytime Emmy for best talk show in 2008, 2009 and 2019. Production on Rachael Ray is expected to end by early May. Episodes will remain on the air through the end of the summer. In May, Ray will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame…

Ted Donaldson, who starred as Bud Anderson on the original radio version of Father Knows Best opposite Robert Young and as Neely Nolan in Elia Kazan‘s directorial debut — the beloved family drama A Tree Grows in Brooklyn — died Wednesday of complications from a fall in his Echo Park apartment in January, his friend Thomas Bruno tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 89. Donaldson was offered the Bud Anderson role on CBS’ TV adaptation of Father Knows Best, but turned it down. Billy Gray played Bud for six seasons on the TV show…

