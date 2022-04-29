In Brief: Emmy magnet 'Schitt's Creek' leaving Netflix for Hulu, and more

The Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek is moving from Netflix to Hulu beginning October 3, Hulu announced on Thursday. The series, starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, joins Hulu’s extensive library of hit comedies, including ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Home Economics, Freeform’s Single Drunk Female and FX’s Dave, as well as original series like Only Murders in the Building, Life and Beth, and How I Met Your Father…
Judge Judy Sheindlin is expanding her presence on Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDB TV, with Tribunal, a new show that will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. “Tribunal is an exciting new format which combines traditional court with a video-enhanced presentation,” said Sheindlin in a statement obtained by Variety. “The panel of judges offer a dynamic combination of different backgrounds, experiences, and opinions that are unique, unparalleled, and compelling.” The new series order follows the launch of Judy Justice on Freevee, which has already been renewed for a second season…
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has joined the cast of Maestro, Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, starring, co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per Netflix, Maestro tells of the complex, 30-year love story between Bernstein and Felicia Cohn Montealegre, from their first meeting in 1946, through two on-again engagements, a 25-year marriage, three children and as Bernstein grappled with his own sexual orientation. Hawke will play daughter Jamie…
