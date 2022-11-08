In Brief: Daniel Kaluuya goes into the ‘Spider-Verse’, and more

The ABC drama A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming fifth season. “We can’t believe this incredible journey is coming to an end. But as we’ve always said from the beginning, we would end this journey when the time was right. And as hard as it is to say it, now feels like the right time to say goodbye,” the show’s stars, Grace Park, David Giuntoli, Christina Moses, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak and Romany Malco shared in a video released on Monday. The show, which debuted in 2018, follows a tight-knit group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. A Million Little Things returns for its fifth and final season February 8…

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, according to Entertainment Weekly. The Oscar-winning actor will be voicing Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, who “gains spider powers and declares himself Spider-Punk, fighting for freedom and defeating his enemies with the power of punk-rock.” He joins Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in June 2023, with a second, Beyond the Spider-Verse, slated for a March 2024 release. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Jimmy Kimmel‘s ABC late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will literally air live on Election night, Tuesday Novemeber 8. He’ll be joined by Bill Maher, host of HBO’s Real Time, and George Conway, a lawyer, co-founder of anti-Donald Trump activist group The Lincoln Project and husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. Kimmel joins Stephen Colbert, who’ll also be hosting CBS’ Late Show live. Kimmel’s show, which airs at 11:35am ET on ABC, will be sandwiched between ABC News coverage of the midterm elections. The last time the show went live was for the 2018 midterm elections. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden will be pre-empted for news coverage…

There’s bad and good news for The Wonder Years fans. The ABC comedy has been left off of the network’s fall schedule, but will air in the summer of 2023. Season two of The Wonder Years, starring Dulé Hill and and narrated by Don Cheadle, will feature guest stars including Patti LaBelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson and Bradley Whitford. A premiere date has yet to be announced…

