In Brief: CBS renews nine shows; HBO cancels ‘South Side’, and more

Court is back in session. Just days after Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of Judge Mathis after 24 seasons, Variety reports Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has tapped Judge Greg Mathis to host a new first-run one-hour show for fall 2023. Mathis Court with Judge Mathis has been given a “firm go” by Allen Media Group, which is now pitching the show for broadcast, cable and distribution platforms…

HBO Max has axed South Side after three seasons, according to Deadline. The comedy, from Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin debuted on Comedy Central before moving to the streamer for season 2 in November 2021. It follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Season 3 debuted on the streamer in December…

CBS announced on Tuesday that it has renewed nine additional series — including NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, CSI: Vegas, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails and Lingo — for new seasons. They join other recently announced renewals, including Fire Country, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and So Help Me Todd. The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also return as the last part of a two-season renewal given to each in 2022, along with Young Sheldon as the last part of a three-season renewal given in 2021…

The Golden Globes on Tuesday announced January 7, 2024 as the date for their 81st annual awards ceremony, which officially kicks off the entertainment industry’s awards season. Variety is also reporting that, in addition to returning to its traditional Sunday slot, the show — which aired on Tuesday this year — is “entertaining multiple offers from both TV networks and streamers,” including NBC, where the show has aired since 1996. This year’s Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, reached 6.3 million viewers…

The SAG Awards on Tuesday announced the second round of presenters for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. They include The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson; Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh; The Fabelmans‘ Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams; Women Talking‘s Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara; and Babylon‘s Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li. The SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles…

