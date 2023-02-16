In Brief: Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Lucky Hank’ drops trailer, and more

Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk is returning to AMC in the drama series Lucky Hank, which debuted its first full-length trailer on Wednesday. The series, from the executive producers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, stars Odenkirk as “an English department chairman at an underfunded college” who “toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life – oddly proving tantrums get better with age,” according to AMC. Lucky Hank — also starring Hanna‘s Mireille Enos, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough — premieres March 19… (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

A live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon — from Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy — will fly into theaters in 2025, according to Variety. The fantasy series — which includes 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide and spawned the TV series DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders and The Nine Realms, as well as theme park rides and the live show, How to Train Your Dragon on Ice…

Comedy Central released a first-look trailer and announced the guest lineup for Andy Samberg‘s adult animated series Digman! on Wednesday. Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Radcliffe and Kyle Mooney are among the stars who will appear, in addition to the previously announced cast, which includes Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows and Tim Robinson. Digman! — the first series written and produced by the Saturday Night Live alum, who also voices the titular character — is “set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet,” per the cable channel. Digman! launches March 22… (Trailer contains censored profanity.)

The SAG Awards on Wednesday announced the first round of presenters for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Andrew Garfield will be presenting this year’s SAG Life Achievement award to Sally Field. Additional presenters include Jessica Chastain — who is also a nominee for her performance in George & Tammy — Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park. More presenters will be announced in the coming week. The SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles…

