In Brief: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon swap lives in rom-com, and more

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will play best friends who swap lives in the rom-com Your Place or Mine, coming to Netflix February 10. Per the streamer, Witherspoon — who co-produced the feature with Jason Bateman — plays Debbie, who “runs on routine as an LA mom,” while Peter — portrayed by Kutcher — “thrives on excitement in NYC.” Everything changes though when they swap homes and lives for a week. The star-studded cast also includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn…

Fresh off his performance as Emmett Till in the movie Till, Jalyn Hall is set to play the young Martin Luther King Jr. in Genius: MLK/X, the upcoming fourth installment in the Disney+/National Geographic anthology series, according to Deadline. The Trial of the Chicago 7‘s Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play the adult Martin Luther King Jr. in the film that focus on the relationship between Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X, played by Aaron Pierre. Weruche Opia, Jayme Lawson and Ron Cephas Jones also star in the anthology, the first installment to stream as a Disney+ original…

Hulu has picked up Standing By from executive producer Dan Levy; the Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner will also star in the series. The show is described as “a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting, but also each other…

