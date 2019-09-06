I’m going for the Diapers and Roasts!!!
I heard that Leslie Jones was leaving SNL to pursue other options and I was sad….but not now! A show I loved in the 90’s is COMING BACK!!!! SUPER MARKET SWEEP!
I am so excited. I love Leslie Jones and I think she is going to be amazing in this role!
No word on the new network or when it will debut, but it is happening!!!A British production company called Fremantle is going to be producing the show. I cannot wait!
