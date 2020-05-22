Illinois Unemployment Skyrockets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw one of its lowest daily positive Coronavirus infection rates Thursday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,268 new cases, out of over 29,300 tests. The daily positive infection rate was just 7.7% with the overall state rate falling to 15.3%. Eighty-seven additional deaths were announced, including six in Lake County. State totals now stand at over 102,600 cases with about 4,600 deaths…236 of those fatalities have been in Lake County. Hospitalizations did tick up from their recorded lows earlier this week, but remain well within the metrics needed for the state to move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
Illinois Spending on Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 5-22-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois has spent millions of dollars in the fight against Covid-19. The state says some 240-million-dollars has been spent since March 1st, with the top expense going to the purchase of face masks. Most of the money has gone toward orders of face masks. Other items purchased include other personal protective equipment, ventilators and personnel used in the battle against Coronavirus. Spending reports have been made public, and can be found through the state Comptroller’s website.
Lake County Creates Covid Recovery Task Force
Vander Tuuk 5-22-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has announced the formation of an advisory group related to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The group will consist of government officials and county citizens, and will be focused more on the recovery side of things, rather than the health issues and challenges of the virus. The board is part of an initiative called Lake County Forward. The main aim of the initiative is to look at ways for the county, it’s businesses and it’s residents to plan for the future, as well come up with ways to try and recover economically from the pandemic.
Unemployment Rate Skyrockets in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 5-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois unemployment rate skyrocketed in April. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the jobless rate jumped over 12-percentage points last month to 16.4-percent. That number is almost a point-and-a-half higher than the national rate. Since March 1st, Illinois has seen over 1.2-million first time claims for unemployment, about 12-times the amount of claims as the same period in 2019. Lake County specific unemployment, and numbers from the Lake-Kenosha Metro Area will be released at a later date.
Zion Fatal Car Accident
Vander Tuuk 5-22-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The incident took place on Thursday morning just after 1 o’clock near 23rd Street and Lewis Avenue. A vehicle left the road near that intersection for an unknown reason went into a ditch, then struck a tree. The lone occupant of the car, a 23-year-old Waukegan man, was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation