Illinois Unemployment Rate Worst in Midwest, 8th Highest in the Country

(Chicago, IL) While the rest of the Midwest seems to be getting back to work in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Illinois is lagging far behind. Job numbers from July show that the state unemployment rate sits at 7.1%, the 8th highest in the nation. The rough numbers come despite the strongest job growth in Illinois in 5 months. States that border Illinois have an average jobless rate 3 percentage points lower, with the lowest being Wisconsin at 3.9%. Illinois’ unemployment only comes in lower than California, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-1-21)