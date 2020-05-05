Illinois Testing, Cases and Deaths all Down in Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus Monday Update: Tests, Cases, Deaths all Drop
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Chicago, IL) After a record day of Coronavirus testing on Sunday, tests, cases and deaths all dropped across Illinois on Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,341 new cases of Covid-19, along with 46 new deaths. The fatality number is the lowest since April 19th. Lake County saw a decrease in cases with 91, but an increase in deaths with 8. County totals now stand at 4,252 confirmed cases with 151 deaths. Statewide just under 64-thousand cases have been confirmed with 2,662 fatalities. Just under 14-thousand people were tested in the last 24 hours, and negative tests now number over 269-thousand.
Lake County Covid 19 Concentration
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Waukegan, IL) While Illinois’ highest concentration of Coronavirus cases is in Cook County and it’s most populous city, Chicago…Lake County is experiencing the same. Lake County Health Department officials say the City of Waukegan has just under 13-hundred of the county’s 42-hundred-plus cases, or around 30% of all confirmed instances of the disease. Other harder hit areas include North Chicago, Zion, Round Lake and Mundelein. Confirmed cases have dropped county wide, every day since May 1st.
Civil War Days Canceled Again, This Time Covid-19 is Cause
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Wauconda, IL) After being canceled last year, because of racism fears, Lake County’s annual Civil War Days is being canceled again. The annual event near Wauconda is another summer event casualty of the Coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has canceled many summer staples in Lake County including Ravinia’s entire schedule…as well as outdoor concert series at both Independence Grove in Libertyville, and the Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago. Independence Grove will also lose out on attractions such as their marina and beach, and other rentals. The Lake County Forest Preserve District predicts the cancelations will cost them just under a million dollars in lost revenue.
Woman Victim ID’ed in Zion Murder
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Zion, IL) A woman killed after a shooting last week in Zion has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Kamryn Dussault was shot in the abdomen on April 26th in the 2300 block of Jethro Avenue…she was pronounced dead the following day. Police have still not made any arrests in the case, but believe the victim was specifically targeted. Anyone with more information in the ongoing investigation is being encouraged to call Zion Police.
Man ID’ed in Fatal Wadsworth Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a Wadsworth crash has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Jonathan Lechuga of Round Lake Beach was killed on the morning of April 25th, when his vehicle slammed into a traffic pole in Wadsworth. The 24-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when Lechuga lost control and ended up wrapped around the pole. No one else was in the vehicle, and there were no other injuries.
Zion Man Hit With DUI and More After Excessive Speed Pullover
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced charges against a man after conducting a traffic stop. Police say Luis Ariel Caceres Matute was pulled over Sunday morning for going 70 in a 30 mile-per-hour zone. The 26-year-old Kenosha man blew a .198 on a breathalyzer, over two times the legal limit. Matute was hit with charges of DUI, reckless driving, illegal transport of alcohol and driving without a valid license. Bond amount has not been released, but the man is due in court in early June.
Island Lake Man Held for Child Porn Possession
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Island Lake, IL) An Island Lake man that was already a convicted sexual predator, has been hit with child pornography charges. James Weeden was caught by his parole agent with a lewd image of a child believed to be under the age of 13. The 69-year-old suspect was hit with one count of possession and was taken to the McHenry County Jail where he remains on a 100-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court tomorrow.
AAA Fuel Gauge Report
Vander Tuuk 5-5-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have started to rise as some state’s reopen, and others modify their stay at home orders. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois has bumped up to $1.85 a gallon, with higher prices in the Chicago Metro area. The price per gallon is about 7 cents higher than the national average. Wisconsin’s price per gallon is up nearly $1.46, up about 27 cents from last week’s numbers.