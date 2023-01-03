Illinois Supreme Court Halts Enactment of SAFE-T Act’s Cash Bail Provision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has put a full halt on the SAFE-T Act. Provisions of the new law would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants. The state high court issued a stay on the plan just hours before it was set to take effect Sunday. The Supreme Court said that the stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul immediately appealed and the court would coordinate an “expedited process” for that appeal. A Kankakee County judge also ruled last week that the elimination of cash bail was unconstitutional…but that ruling only would have applied to the 60-plus counties that sued the state. The High Court ruling applies to the entire state.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-3-23)