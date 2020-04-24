Illinois Stay At Home Order Extended, Modifications Made
Vander Tuuk 4-24-20
(Chicago, IL) A recent ramp up in testing, has led to further increases in Coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,826 new Covid-19 instances today and 123 new deaths, bringing state totals to just under 37-thousand cases and just under 17-hundred fatalities. Lake County added 161 new cases and 6 new deaths, but number up from Wednesday. County totals now stand at just over 25-hundred cases with 93 deaths. The Governor also announced an anticipated extension to his stay at home order until late May, with some new modifications. Negative tests now number over 136-thousand.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has extended his stay at home order until May 30th, but has also added some modifications to that order. Starting May 1st all residents over the age of 2 must wear some sort of face covering in public places where social distancing can’t not be maintained. Those same face coverings will be required at indoor public places like grocery stores. Under the new modifications, some businesses will be allowed to re-open including garden centers, greenhouses and nurseries…with the same social distancing guidelines as other stores. Some closed retail stores will be allowed to fulfill online and phone orders through curbside pickup and delivery. State parks will gradually begin to re-open, and fishing, boating and golfing will be allowed with safety restrictions.
Libertyville, Vernon Hills Brace for Covid Related Economic Downturn
(Libertyville, IL) The entire Lake County area is bracing for an economic downturn caused by Coronavirus. Vernon Hills and Libertyville expected to be at the top of the list when it comes to hard hit areas, since they both rely heavily on sales taxes from large retail areas. Both towns, however, say they learned from the recession of 2008, and those lessons should help lessen the expected economic blow. Leaders in the two towns say they have money in reserves, and have also identified some projects and non-essential spending that can be immediately cut. Even with those preparations, both municipalities say the downturn is expected to be “challenging.”
IDES: Metro Areas Losing Jobs in Covid-19 Era
(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Department of Employment Security has released jobless data from March…which showed signs of slowing, even as the Coronavirus pandemic was just ramping up. The Lake-Kenosha metro area had a jobless rate of 3.7% in March, down 1.5-percentage points from March of 2019. While those numbers look good, the area was said to lose 72-hundred jobs in that same 1-year period. April unemployment numbers are expected to ramp up to near-record highs, due to ongoing closures from the Covid-19 situation.
CLC Delays Graduation Until December
(Grayslake, IL) With many schools canceling graduations, or coming up with a virtual alternative…the College of Lake County is going the delay route. CLC announced that graduation, that was supposed to happen on May 16th, will now take place at some point in December. The school said they used information available from health experts, state leaders, and student feedback in making their decision.
Missing Antioch Lawyer Remains Missing
(Waukegan, IL) A missing Antioch man has still not been found. Barry Boches, who is a prominent Lake County defense attorney, was reported missing on March 25th. His vehicle was found empty a couple miles from his Waukegan law office. Investigators say they have followed up on some 180 leads, which have turned up what they call “unusual characteristics.” No evidence of foul play has been found at this point. Anyone with more information on the disappearance is being encouraged to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.