Illinois Sets Pot Sales Record in July

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 million worth of recreational marijuana in July, with a big boost coming from out-of-state fans who converged for Lollapalooza. The month’s sales were 10% higher than May’s record of $116.4 million, according to a monthly report by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Chicago-area dispensaries said the large Lollapalooza crowds at Grant Park boosted sales by as much as 50% at nearby dispensaries. Statewide sales to out-of-state customers were 16% higher in July than in June.
Associated Press (8-6-21)