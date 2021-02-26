Illinois Sets One Day Record for Covid-19 Vaccinations, Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Burglaries
2nd Madigan Replacement Picked, After First One Crashes and Burns
Associated Press 2-26-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A successor to former state Rep. Michael Madigan has been chosen, the second one this week. A committee of Democrats led by Madigan, chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar on Thursday. Guerrero-Cuellar had finished second on Sunday in the process to Edward Guerra Kodatt, the personal choice of Madigan. But Kodatt was forced to resign on Wednesday because of unspecified “questionable conduct.” The 39-year-old Guerrero-Cuellar is the operations manager for a community services nonprofit.
Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Vehicle Burglaries
Vander Tuuk 2-26-21
(Volo, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in the northwest part of the county. On Wednesday morning, sheriff’s officials located a vehicle they thought was responsible for some of the crimes…but that vehicle was able to flee at a high rate of speed. That vehicle, described as a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with no license plates, is still being sought. Anyone with more information on the crimes, or the offending vehicle is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or Lake County Crimestoppers
Vander Tuuk 2-26-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw a slight decrease in Coronavirus cases on Thursday, and the main metrics continued their declines. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 123 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with one related fatality. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions fall for the 36th straight day, while ICU use remained at 70% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 6th straight day, down to 3.8%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 2-26-21
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations set a one day record in Illinois on Thursday.. Illinois Health officials say over 130-thousand new doses were given out, an increase of over 74-thousand from Wednesday. Around 2.44 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 672-thousand people, or 5.27% of the state population receiving both doses. In Lake County, over 110-thousand doses have been put into arms, with just over 27-thousand residents, or 3.91% of the county population considered “fully vaccinated.”
Illinois Tollway Ends Cash Payments
Vander Tuuk 2-26-21
(Chicago, IL) A tollway change made during the early months of the Coronavirus pandemic has gone from temporary to permanent. The Illinois Tollway announced this week that they will no longer accept cash payments, and move to an entirely electronic system. Officials say over 90% of payments already come from those with I-Pass or E-ZPass transponders, and new methods have been developed that allow people to pay unpaid tolls online without penalties. Programs have also been established to help those in-need, or hurt most financially by the ongoing Covid-19 issue.