Illinois Sees Lowest Covid Numbers Since Early October, Lake County Metrics Fall
Beach Park Murder Suspect Refuses to Leave Cell for Hearing
Vander Tuuk 2-9-12
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of killing two people in a Beach Park garage, is expected in court today, after some drama yesterday. Timothy Triplett Jr. was due for an arraignment on Monday in the December deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez and his wife Mercedes Rodas. But the 34-year-old refused to leave his jail cell, and never appeared. Defense attorneys promised that Triplett would be ready today. Details of the case are still scarce, but authorities say there was no known connection between the couple and their alleged killer.
Coronavirus Latest, Illinois and Lake County
Vander Tuuk 2-9-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw its lowest Covid case number in several months, reporting just over 17-hundred new and probable cases on Monday. That number is the lowest since October 6th, about a month before Illinois Health officials began adding “probable” cases to the confirmed ones on the daily totals. Locally, Lake County added 103 confirmed and probables along with one related fatality. Covid-linked hospitalizations fell in the Lake and McHenry County region for the 19th straight day, sitting at their lowest total since October 27th. A very low 633 vaccine doses were doled out over the last recorded 24 hours period in Lake County, and just over 16-thousand statewide…state officials blamed frigid temperatures for closing some vaccination locations, and delayed weekend reporting.
CLC Running Deficit, Do Not Want Tuition Hike
Vander Tuuk 2-9-21
(Grayslake, IL) The Coronavirus pandemic has had an ill effect on education throughout the country, as well as locally…and the College of Lake County has not been spared. CLC says they are running a projected budget deficit over 8.5-million dollars as they head toward the new fiscal year. The number is based on a projected 12% decline in enrollment, though some officials say that number seems a bit high. Trustees don’t want to raise tuition, knowing many people who enroll might be struggling financially after losing their jobs during the last year…but a small increase could still be forthcoming. Another option would be to dip into the CLC reserves which currently sit around 30-million-dollars. The new fiscal year starts in July.