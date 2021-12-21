Illinois Secretary of State Extends License Renewals Into New Year

CHICAGO (AP) People with nearly expired Illinois driver’s licenses or state ID cards have an extra three months to get their renewals. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says expiration dates are being extended an additional three months, from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. But he says this will be the final extension from his office, and the extension doesn’t apply to commercial driver’s licenses or commercial learner’s permits. White said the extension is necessary “to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Associated Press (12-21-21)