Illinois Once Again Leads the Nation in Unemployment

(Springfield, IL) Illinois once again has the dubious distinction of having the highest unemployment rate in the nation. The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the October jobless rate at 4.6%…a tie for first with Nevada. It’s the second straight month Illinois has led the nation in unemployment. Wisconsin came in for October at 3.3%. The lowest unemployment rate in the Midwest is Minnesota at 2.1%.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-16-22)