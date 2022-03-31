Illinois Legislature Looks at Ways to Crack Down on Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Senate has a bipartisan plan to crack down on smash-and-grab retail thefts and the selling of stolen items that follows. The legislation takes aim at criminal networks that are believed to be responsible for stealing merchandise from stores. It identifies the offense of “organized retail crime” and seeks to eliminate jurisdictional restraints that often hinder prosecution. It would also provide more money for police and prosecutors to chase the suspects. Proponents say statistics are hard to come by, but high-profile hits have put the issue front and center. People show up in groups for mass shoplifting incidents or to enter stores and smash and grab from display cases.
