Illinois/Lake County Covid Numbers Up, Hospital/ICU Use Falls
Plea Deal Expected for Father in Crystal Lake Murder
Vander Tuuk 7-31-20
(Crystal Lake, IL) With the mother of a McHenry County murder victim already sentenced, it’s now the father’s turn in court. Andrew Freund Sr. has been charged with killing his 5-year-old son A.J. in April of 2019, and is now reportedly close to a plea deal. The young boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham was recently sentenced to 35-years in prison for a guilty plea. In court Thursday, Freund Sr.’s attorney said there are serious talks about a plea deal, and he hopes things are worked out by the end of August. As it stands right now however, the 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges…and is currently awaiting trial.
Man Accused of Sexual Assault in Fox Lake
Vander Tuuk 7-31-20
(Fox Lake, IL) A Lakemoor man was arrested this week and charged in an alleged rape in Fox Lake. Police say Allan Cooper faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from an incident in mid-June. Cooper is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a business where she was working alone. The 23-year-old suspect is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He is due in court on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Thursday, Cases Up, Testing Up, Deaths Same
Vander Tuuk 7-31-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases posted another increase in Illinois, as testing once again clipped the 40-thousand mark. The state announced 1,772 new cases of the disease with 18 fatalities. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients dipped after increases on Wednesday. The highest concentration of ICU use continues to be in the southwest suburban region, which at 71% capacity, is the only Illinois region over 60%. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate remained a 3.8…and the overall state rate fell slightly to 6.68%
Coronavirus Lake County
Vander Tuuk 7-31-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Coronavirus rollercoaster has taken another uphill in Lake County. Illinois Department of health officials announced 103 new cases of the disease in the county, along with 1,578 tests. Both of those numbers were increases over Wednesday. The county also announced one fatality, the first since last Saturday, bringing the county death toll to 440. ICU use in the northeast region (which includes Lake County and the North Shore) dipped a bit to 57% of capacity, and Region 9 which includes Lake and McHenry County remains within Restore Illinois metrics.
Illinois Beach State Park Beach to Close Weekends
Vander Tuuk 7-31-20
(Zion, IL) The Illinois Beach State Park will be closing down the beach on weekends, starting ASAP. Officials say as temperatures have increased, more and more people have headed to the lakefront, especially on Saturdays and Sundays. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the beach closure is being done to stop the overcrowding, and to help stop the spread of Covid-19. The beach will remain open on weekdays as long as crowds stay down and socially distant. Other areas of the park, including trails, will still be open on weekends.
Madigan: ‘No Plans to Resign’ as Dem Women Seek His Ouster
Associated Press 7-31-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois State Sen. Iris Martinez, a state and national Democratic Party leader, has joined a growing group of Democratic lawmakers _ all women _ calling for Michael Madigan to relinquish his decades-long grip on Illinois politics, by stepping down as party leader, House speaker, or both. Seven Democratic women in the General Assembly now want Madigan to quit after federal prosecutors named him in a criminal investigation in which ComEd acknowledged engaging in bribery in the Capitol. Madigan has not been charged in connection to the scheme, he says he has not done anything wrong, and has no plans to resign.