Illinois Hits 50% Covid-19 Vaccination Mark, Lake County at 51%

(Chicago, IL) One out of every two Illinois residents has now been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Illinois Health officials say the Tuesday numbers pushed the state to 50.04%, or 6.37-million residents, who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. Of those who are eligible for the vaccine (those 12 and over), that number jumps to 55.7%…while 71.2% of that same group have received at least one dose. In Lake County, 358-thousand residents have been fully vaccinated…or just over 51% of the population.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-21-21)