Illinois Health Officials Ally With Revived CDC Mask Recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Department of Public Health has aligned itself with the latest recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The CDC on Tuesday recommended vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Illinois Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said her department is joining with CDC recommendations that regardless of vaccination status, everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings. The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Associated Press (7-28-21)