Illinois Governor Derides Waukegan Cemetery Vandalism, ISP Offers Support

(Waukegan, IL) Illinois State Police have offered their assistance in finding those responsible for vandalizing a Waukegan cemetery. Waukegan Police were called around 8 o’clock on Monday morning to a Jewish cemetery in the 3-thousand-block of Grand Avenue. A total of 39 headstones had been defaced with red spray-paint, 16 of those with swastikas. Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor called the vandalism a “despicable act,” something Governor JB Pritzker echoed on Wednesday. No arrests have been announced, and Waukegan Police are asking anyone with information on the crime, to contact them.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-17-22)