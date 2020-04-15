Illinois Governor, Department of Public Health Offer Good News on Covid-19 Fight
Coronavirus Illinois and Lake County, Tuesday Update
Vander Tuuk 4-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases and deaths held pretty steady on Tuesday. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,222 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 during his daily briefing, a slight increase from Monday’s numbers. New deaths were announced at 74, the same amount as the day before. Illinois totals now stand at 23,247 confirmed cases and 868 deaths. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Lake County gained 105 new instances of the disease and 13 new fatalities. Total, Lake County numbers now sit at 1,621 cases of Coronavirus and 58 deaths. Negative tests statewide now number over 87-thousand.
Governor Says Curve Bending in Right Direction
Vander Tuuk 4-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the scope of the Coronavirus fight continues to brighten, despite another day of 70-plus deaths, 13 of those in Lake County. During his Tuesday briefing, the Governor said the curve continues to bend in the right direction, and exponential growth of the disease continues to slow. Pritzker also said he has started to coordinate with other governors from the Midwest to create a unified front for recovery from the pandemic, and how to revive local economies without another spike in Coronavirus cases.
IDPH: Coronavirus Recoveries Are Taking Place at High Rates
Vander Tuuk 4-15-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Governor and the Department of Public Health have offered some encouraging signs about the Coronavirus fight. Governor JB Pritzker says there has been a clear deceleration when it comes to transmitting the virus. He also said ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients stands at 40%, down 3% from last week. The Governor also said patients on ventilators is down 4% from last week. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say surveys of Coronavirus patients said about 69% have reported a full recovery after 28 days, though they admitted that not everyone participated in that survey.
Illinois COVID-19 Response Price Tag $174M, So Far
Associated Press 4-15-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois taxpayers can follow the state’s spending on thwarting the coronavirus with an online database. State comptroller Susana Mendoza debuted the portal Tuesday. It shows that since Gov. JB Pritzker declared the COVID-19 pandemic a state disaster on March 9, officials have spent $174 million on medicine and protective equipment for health care workers to prevent transmission of the potentially deadly virus. Spending will be updated daily.
Man Wanted in 3 Counties, Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-15-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on warrants in three counties, including Lake County has been arrested. Sheriff’s Officials say Christopher Friedle of Wonder Lake was taken into custody on April 9th. Friedle was wanted in Lake County on a warrant for unlawful restraint. He was also wanted in Cook County on kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery warrants, and in McHenry County on a warrant for domestic battery. Bond and future court dates for the 28-year-old are currently unknown.