Illinois Governor Announced Bills to Cut Down Teacher Shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor has signed four pieces of legislation aimed at easing a shortage of teachers and classroom aides in public schools. The new laws lower the fee to reinstate a lapsed teaching certificate, allows student teaching by college seniors, lowers the minimum age for classroom aides and extends the number of days in a row a short-term substitute can fill in for one teacher. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bills Wednesday during a ceremony downstate. The Illinois State Board of Education estimates that there will be about 4,120 openings in public schools this fall.
Associated Press (4-28-22)