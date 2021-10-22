Illinois Gas Prices Up Again, Now 9th Highest in Nation

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices have jumped to the 9th highest in the nation, after a 6-cent jump over last week’s prices. AAA says an average gallon of gas in the state currently stands at $3.55, 19-cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers one penny of relief at $3.54. In Wisconsin, prices are up slightly over last week at $3.14 a gallon, which is 22-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County comes in one penny higher at $3.15.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-22-21)