Illinois Gas Prices Fall, But Remain Above $4 a Gallon

(Chicago, IL) Gasoline demand remains low across the country, leading to lower pump prices in the area. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs at $4.16, which is down 10-cents from last week, but remains 40-cents above the national average. Those numbers remain the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains, and the 10-th highest average price in the country. Lake County is down to $4.09. In Wisconsin, prices dropped 11-cents from this point last week and stand at $3.56, 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County remains a bit lower at $3.51.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-28-22)