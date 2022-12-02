102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Illinois Falls Out of Top 10 Priciest Gallons of Gas in the Country

December 2, 2022 12:46PM CST
(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices have continued their recent declines on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $3.73, which is still 26-cents above the national average…but the state has fallen out of the top 10 highest prices in the country, sitting at 14th. Lake County currently stands at $3.67. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas runs $3.08, 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices have fallen below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-2-22)

