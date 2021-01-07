Illinois Delegation Fine After D.C. Riot, Governor Pritzker Calls For Immediate Removal of Pres. Trump
Illinois Congressional Delegation Unhurt During Protests, Riots
(Washington D.C.) Illinois’s congressional delegation was unhurt during Wednesday’s protests in Washington DC. Several people believed to be supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump rallied in the nation’s capital…then stormed the Capitol Building as Congress met to certify Electoral College results that will make Joe Biden the country’s next President. The area’s delegation includes 10th and 14th District Representatives Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood, as well as Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth
Governor Pritzker Says it’s Time to Remove Trump From Office
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he has seen enough, and wants Donald Trump out of office. The Governor said the President should be immediately removed after rioters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday during an essentially ceremonial Electoral College vote to make Joe Biden the next President. Pritzker, who has been at odds with the Trump Administration over many issues, said the country can’t afford two more weeks of his rhetoric. The President, for his part, promised an orderly and peaceful transition of power.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 288 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Wednesday, with 2 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up by 2 beds, while ICU use sits at 77% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate skewed up with lower testing to 10.4%. Statewide, there were just under 76-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 139 related fatalities.
Illinoisans age 65 plus to have access to COVID vaccines
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois will make COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase. Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave the update Wednesday. The age is lower than a government advisory panel’s recommendation of 75…Pritzker says it was lowered to make the process more equitable, citing data showing elderly Black and Latino residents die younger from COVID-19. Currently, workers in health care and long-term facilities are eligible, representing roughly 850,000 people. The next phase, expected to begin in the next few weeks, includes roughly 3.2 million eligible residents.
Family Video Succumbs to Pandemic, Will Close Remaining Stores
(Round Lake Beach, IL) After closing several stores last year, Family Video will be shuttering the rest of its remaining locations, including two in Lake County and one north of the border. Last year’s purge included the locations in Grayslake, Antioch and Mundelein. The remaining area locations in Round Lake Beach, Zion and Kenosha are expected to close after liquidation sales. The company blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and declines in both the movie and rental industries.