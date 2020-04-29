Illinois Coronavirus Testing, Deaths Hit One Day High
Coronavirus Tests, Cases, and Deaths Skyrocket in Tuesday Report
Vander Tuuk 4-29-20
(Chicago, IL) After three straight days of declining deaths in Illinois, Coronavirus fatalities skyrocketed Tuesday. Governor JB Pritzker announced 2,219 new Covid-19 cases along with 144 new deaths, a one-day record…though 113 of those fatalities were in Cook County and Chicago. Lake County had 6 new deaths, and 112 new confirmed cases. Totals statewide now stand at 48,102 instances of Coronavirus with 2,125 deaths. Lake County totals number 3,192 and 124 respectively. Over 14,500 people were tested in the most recent 24-hour period, and negative tests now stand at just over 194-thousand.
Chicago Area Continues to Have Bulk of Covid-19 Cases
Vander Tuuk 4-29-20
(Chicago, IL) As Coronavirus testing numbers increase statewide, the Chicago area continues to lead the state’s numbers by a large margin. Chicago and it’s 6 surrounding counties currently make up 90.4% of Illinois’ Covid-19 cases, and 91.1% of it’s deaths. The Chicago/Cook County area itself makes up close to 70% of the state’s cases and deaths. Lake County sits at 3rd overall in positive tests at 6.6%, but is 5th in fatalities with 5.8%. The Chicago area includes the city as well as Cook, Lake, McHenry, Will, Kane and DuPage Counties.
Pritzker to Appeal Court Ruling Against Stay-at-Home Order
Associated Press 4-29-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker intends to appeal a judge’s ruling, that his emergency actions over Coronavirus violates the Constitution. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a notice of appeal regarding the ruling by downstate Circuit Judge Michael McHaney. He ruled that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and other actions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic don’t apply to the state lawmaker who sued, Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey. The court’s ruling opened the door to others to challenge Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that he recently extended through May.
Nursing Home Workers Organizing Strike Over Contract/Covid-19
Vander Tuuk 4-29-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois nursing home workers have announced plans to strike at several facilities in the Chicago area. The strike authorization from the SEIU Healthcare Illinois union is over their contract which is set to expire on Friday. The workers are demanding higher wages, and new safety measures in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The strikes are scheduled to take place on May 8th at 40 nursing homes, including the Alden Estates of Barrington.
Mundelein Accidents Kills One
Vander Tuuk 4-29-20
(Mundelein, IL) A crash in Mundelein left one person dead. Police say the incident took place on Tuesday morning on Route 176 near 60/83. The two-vehicle head-on crash was said to involve an SUV and work truck. The driver of the SUV, an 82-year-old Mundelein man, was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the work truck suffered only minor injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash remains under investigation.