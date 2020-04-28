Illinois Coronavirus Deaths Drop for 3rd Straight Day, Lake County Has No New Fatalities

Coronavirus Monday Update: Cases Down and Deaths Drop 3rd Straight Day
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois has hit it’s Coronavirus testing goal for a 4th straight day, and numbers were down statewide and in Lake County. Governor JB Pritzker says the state recorded 1,980 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a drop of 146 from the day before, and 50 fatalities, a drop of 9 from Sunday numbers, and the 3rd straight day of declining death numbers. State totals now stand at 45,883 cases and 1,983 deaths. Lake County added 90 new cases, and no new fatalities on Monday, both numbers were down from Sunday. County totals now sit at 3,080 cases and 118 fatalities. Over 12,600 people were tested in the latest 24-hour period, and negative tests now number just under 182-thousand.
Coronavirus: Updated Long Term Care Numbers
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health has updated numbers on Long Term Care facilities and the Coronavirus. The data released on Sunday comes from April 24th when Lake County had 27-hundred Covid-19 instances, and 105 deaths. At the time, area nursing homes made up 366 of those cases, just below 13 and a half-percent. Death rates in those same nursing homes made up 56% of the county’s deaths at 59. Long term care Coronavirus stats are updated every weekend.
Judge Rules Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home Order an Overreach
Associated Press 4-28-20
CHICAGO (AP) A judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday that the Illinois governor’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights. Circuit Judge Michael McHaney sided with Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit seeking to undo Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s far-reaching executive order which has closed schools, shut down nonessential businesses, and limited movement by individuals. At his daily briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19, Pritzker reacted sternly, accusing Bailey of being “blindly devoted to ideology and the pursuit of personal celebrity.” An appeal is expected.
Zion Shooting Investigation Changes to Homicide Investigation
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Zion, IL) Police that were looking into a shooting in Zion, are now looking into a homicide. Authorities were called to Vista East hospital on Sunday morning about a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The incident reportedly took place in the 23-hundred block of Jethro Avenue. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon, changing the scope of the investigation. The victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police
Round Lake Park Body Identified as Missing Man
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Round Lake Park, IL) A body found over the weekend in Round Lake Park has been identified as a man missing since March. The body of Stephen Krizanovic was discovered on Sunday morning by a woman out walking. Krizanovic was last seen on March 3rd, leaving his residence on a bicycle after a domestic dispute call. The bike was found near the body. Lake County Coroner’s officials say more investigation will need to be done to determine an exact cause of death
Libertyville Flood Plan on Hold
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Libertyville, IL) A Central part of a Libertyville plan to control flooding, has been postponed. The village says a controlled burn that’s needed to turn some land into a wetland has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Leaders say the fire could possibly have hampered people’s breathing and it’s not a risk they wanted to take with the current outbreak of a respiratory illness. The burn and resulting wetland is part of a 1.5-million-dollar floodwater dispersal plan.
GOP Leaders Want Details on Inmates Released During Pandemic
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Republicans are renewing demands for more information on inmates released during the coronavirus pandemic. They said Monday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration hasn’t been transparent and that inmates released during the pandemic include those with violent criminal histories. The Democrat signed an order in early April allowing furloughs for “medically vulnerable” inmates during the public health crisis, but state officials haven’t been specific on the numbers. Deerfield murder convict Marni Yang has petitioned the Governor for a release, citing Covid-19 fears…and her pursuit of a new trial, but she remains behind bars.
Judge Eases Ballot Requirements for 3rd Party Candidates
Associated Press 4-28-20
CHICAGO (AP) A judge has relaxed signature requirements for third-party candidates after a lawsuit claimed Illinois’ stay-at-home order impeded the petition process needed to get on the November ballot. The Green and Libertarian parties sued in early April. Under Illinois’ election rules, candidates not from established parties have to collect signatures from March 24 until June 22 for the general election. They also need more required signatures. The judge’s order guarantees Green and Libertarian candidates spots on the ballot, while other candidates won’t have to gather as many signatures and will get more time to do so.
Illinois Gas Prices Drop Again
Vander Tuuk 4-28-20
(Chicago, IL) With oil prices continuing their plunge, and most Illinois residents still stuck in their homes due to Coronavirus…gas prices in Illinois have dropped again. The average gallon of gas in the state costs about $1.79, about two cents higher than the national average. AAA says prices continue to be higher in the Chicago metro area, and in the city itself. Wisconsin gas prices are averaging $1.19 a gallon.