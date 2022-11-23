Illinois and Wisconsin Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving

(Chicago, IL) As people hit the road for the long holiday weekend, they are being greeted by lower gas prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois has fallen below the $4 mark at $3.97…a 12-cent drop from Friday but still 34 cents above the national average. Lake County prices have fallen to $3.94. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas now runs $3.32. That number is down 18-cents from last Friday, and is 31-cents below the national average. The biggest drop in prices came in Kenosha County, which is down 26-cents from Friday and sits at $3.18.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-23-22)