Illinois and Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue to Fall

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to fall on both sides of the state line. AAA says an average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $3.54, down 19-cents from last week, but still above the national average by 22-cents. Lake County prices dropped 23-cents from this point last week to $3.44. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 14-cents from this time last week, and now stands at $2.94. That number is 38-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices also fell, down 16-cents from this point last week to $2.82.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-9-22)