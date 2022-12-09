102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Illinois and Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue to Fall

December 9, 2022 7:23AM CST
(Chicago, IL)  Gas prices continue to fall on both sides of the state line. AAA says an average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $3.54, down 19-cents from last week, but still above the national average by 22-cents. Lake County prices dropped 23-cents from this point last week to $3.44. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 14-cents from this time last week, and now stands at $2.94. That number is 38-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices also fell, down 16-cents from this point last week to $2.82.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-9-22)

