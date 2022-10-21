Illinois and Wisconsin Gas Price Gap Reaches 59-Cents

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have continued to fall, though Illinois maintains one of the highest averages in the country. AAA says a gallon of gas in the state currently runs $4.26, which is down 9-cents from this point last week, but remains 44-cents above the national average. Illinois currently maintains the highest price of any state east of the Rocky Mountains, and has the 9th highest average in the country. Lake County prices have fallen to $4.25. In Wisconsin, the average fell 16-cents over the last week and currently stands at $3.67…that number is 15-cents below the national average. Kenosha County numbers are even lower, with the average gallon of gas running $3.58. AAA says fears of a recession have driven demand down, leading to lower prices at the pump.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-21-22)