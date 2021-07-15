Illinois and Lake County Gas Prices Remain Highest in the Midwest

Illinois Gas Prices Continue High Mark in Midwest, Wisconsin Lower
Vander Tuuk 7-15-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to maintain a firm grip on the highest gasoline prices in the Midwest. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in the state currently stands at $3.37, which is 23-cents higher than the national average. Lake County currently offers just a bit of relief at $3.35. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas costs $3.00, 14-cents less than the national average. Kenosha County also comes in at 3-dollars a gallon.
Fire Causes Major Damage to Hawthorn Woods Home
Vander Tuuk 7-15-21
(Hawthorn Woods, IL) A fire in Hawthorn Woods left a home with some severe damage. The blaze broke out in the basement of a home late Tuesday afternoon. Lake Zurich fire officials were able to keep the flames contained to the basement, and there were no reported injuries to fire personnel or the home’s residents. The cause of the fire appears to have been linked to an electrical appliance. A damage estimate was put at 125-thousand-dollars
Health Department Breaches Disclosed
Vander Tuuk 7-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Health Department has acknowledged a pair of data breaches. According to a press release, the first took place in July of 2019, but the disclosure was delayed due to the initial investigation, then the Coronavirus pandemic. Officials say the names of 24-thousand patients were included on a spreadsheet that was sent to an internal employee’s unencrypted personal email. No other information outside of names was included. The second breach took place in May of this year when personal information was stored on a Covid-19 volunteer’s personal Google Drive. It’s not believed that any of the information on some 700 patients was used in an inappropriate manner, before it was moved to a more secure server.
Map Case to Be Decided in Court
Vander Tuuk 7-15-21
(Springfield, IL) The issue of legislative maps in Illinois will be decided by a 3-judge panel. Two different lawsuits brought by Illinois Republicans and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, are seeking to prove the new maps were drawn in an unconstitutional manner. The lawsuits were filed separately, but have since been combined. Governor JB Pritzker signed the maps, despite a campaign pledge to veto any maps drawn by politicians.