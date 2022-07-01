Illinois AG Announces Arrests in Massage Parlor Money Laundering Scheme

(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced several arrests related to massage parlors around the Chicagoland area, including Lake County. Kwame Raoul says the arrests stem from the owners of the businesses allegedly engaging in both money laundering and prostitution. The AG’s Office says the arrests of a Naperville resident and two Aurora residents were the result of a three year investigation that included state and federal law enforcement as well as Homeland Security and the Secret Service. The massage parlors under scrutiny were located in Cook, DuPage, Will and Lake Counties.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-1-22)