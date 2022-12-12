ID’s Released in Fatal Traffic Incidents in Park City, Fox Lake

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed last week in traffic related incidents. The first was a crash in Park City that took place just before 9 o’clock on Friday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle wreck was 52-year-old Rynnae Olcikas of Lake Zurich. One other person was injured in the crash, but was in fair condition. The second incident was a car versus pedestrian crash in Fox Lake just before 10:30 Friday night. 54-year-old Matthew Wood of Fox Lake was killed when he entered Route 12 for an unknown reason and was struck by a pickup truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and was said to be cooperative in the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-12-22)