ID’s Released in Fatal Traffic Incidents in Park City, Fox Lake

December 12, 2022 5:32PM CST
(Waukegan, IL)  The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed last week in traffic related incidents. The first was a crash in Park City that took place just before 9 o’clock on Friday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle wreck was 52-year-old Rynnae Olcikas of Lake Zurich. One other person was injured in the crash, but was in fair condition. The second incident was a car versus pedestrian crash in Fox Lake just before 10:30 Friday night. 54-year-old Matthew Wood of Fox Lake was killed when he entered Route 12 for an unknown reason and was struck by a pickup truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and was said to be cooperative in the ongoing investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-12-22)

