ID’s Released in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lake Villa, and Fatal Antioch Area Truck Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man who was in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Lake Villa has now died. The incident took place on Monday night near the 600 block of West Monaville Road. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Advocate Condell in critical condition, and was pronounced dead the following day. Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 48-year-old Adam Tesch of Round Lake, and a cause of death was determined to be from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. There were no other vehicles involved in the wreck, and no one else was injured.

A man who died after a crash near Antioch has been identified, but that identity is not being released. The incident took place along Route 83 around 10:30 on Wednesday morning. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 72-year-old Antioch man died of natural causes…which likely led to the crash. They did not detail what those “natural causes” were. More information is expected once toxicology is complete…and the man’s identity won’t be released until next-of-kin is properly notified.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-19-22)